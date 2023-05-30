HARDINSBURG — Vinnie Lucas Glasscock, 98, a Breckinridge County businesswoman, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was born in Constantine March 10, 1925, the daughter of the late C.D. and Ressie Lucas. Vinnie was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church and was also a member of the United Methodist Women. She loved her church and, most of all, she enjoyed singing in the choir. She professed her faith in Christ at an early age. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper. She was the owner of Breck. Co. Ready Mix and Pre-Cast Products, as well as the majority owner of VLG Farms and a partner with her son, Larry, of Glasscock Transport Co. INC. She always liked to stay busy. Vinnie really enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She loved her family. They were her pride and joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Thomas Wesley Glasscock, her husband of 49 years, and siblings, C.D. Lucas, Jr. and his wife, Jane, Calvin Lucas and his wife, Natalie, Lillian Lucas Glasscock and her husband, C.E., and Lee Vasti Lucas.
Vinnie is survived by her two sons, Larry Glasscock and his wife, Rebecca, and Todd Glasscock, both of Hardinsburg; five grandchildren, Cate Morgan Hinton and her husband, Ronnie, Ashton Glasscock and his wife, Kaitlyn, Griffin Townsend and her husband, Dyllon, Logan Glasscock, and Weston Glasscock; and four great grandchildren, Hattie Ann and Piper Rose Hinton and Silas and Stetson Glasscock.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Glasscock.
