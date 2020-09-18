LEXINGTON — Vinuard James Drake, 92, widower of Helen Proctor Drake since 2015, to whom he had been married for 70 years, entered into eternal rest at his home in Lexington on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was a native of Butler County born Aug. 22, 1928, to the late Ollie James and Mary Knight Drake. V.J. was a retired employee of General Electric, where he had worked for 35 years. He loved farming and was a big UK sports fan. He was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and trustee, a member of Masonic Lodge 742, Eastern Star Stanley Chapter 252 OES and York Rights.
He will be fondly remembered by his children, Sheila Drake Melander, and her husband Chuck, David Drake, and his wife Ava, and Bruce Allen Drake, and his wife Melinda; grandchildren who he adored, Ryan Melander, and his wife Sarah, Matthew Melander, Jack Wade, and his wife Jordan, Wade Drake, Johnny Bruce Drake, Tiffany Drake English, and her husband Joey, Tekoa Drake Kuras, and her husband Bill, and James William Drake; six great-grandchildren; brother Jerry Drake, and his wife Zena; as well as many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A remembrance service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301, and he will be laid to rest beside his wife, Helen, in the Utica Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church. The family will have a celebration of life for his friends in the Lexington and Louisville area from 5 to 8 p.m. EST Saturday, at Malone’s Prime, 3373 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40502. “What the heart has once known, it will never forget.”
The number of those attending the remembrance service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of local arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
