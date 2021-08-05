FALLS OF ROUGH — Viola Alice Burton, 91, of Falls of Rough, went home to be with her Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. She was born in Breckinridge County on July 15, 1930, to the late Alva and Artie Willoughby. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Reynolds Station.
Viola was the owner of Viola’s Cozy Kitchen for a number of years. She loved cooking, talking and music. Her greatest joy was her family, her church and her faith in her Jesus.
She was preceded also in death by her daughter, Madonna; her six brothers, Jessie, Raleigh, Henry, Garlen, Paul Lee and Willie; two sisters, Lucy Simmons and Bertie Lloyd; and a dear son-in-law, Butch Edge.
Survivors include three daughters, Carlene Edge, Jody Edge and Ruthie Wilson (Bud); one son, Leon Burton (Elaine); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Services were 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at her graveside at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with friends and family attending.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented