CENTERTOWN — Viola Ann Casey, 81, of Centertown, died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Casey was an inspector for Cowden’s and a devoted member of McHenry Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Danny Dee Casey and Joseph Wayne (Tyanna Pauline) Casey; and two brothers, Charles Lewis (Linda) Matthews and Randell Allen (Donna) Matthews.
Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
