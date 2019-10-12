CALHOUN -- Viola L. Coomes, 88, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Viola Louise Brown was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Owensboro to the late James and Eufala Baker Brown and was married to James Louis Coomes June 7, 1947.
Viola was a homemaker, assisted her husband with farming operations and was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. She enjoyed fishing, playing Rook, watching game and talk shows and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Louis Coomes, who died Jan. 10, 2000; by her two sons, James L. Coomes Jr. and Denis S. Coomes; and by a daughter, Connie Lindsey.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Henderson of Horsebranch and Sue Dwire (Lynn) of Manitou; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Brenda Sandefur of Calhoun.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Lawrence Richardson officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Viola's family from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Viola L. Coomes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Viola at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented