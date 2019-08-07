Viola Mitchell, 98, of Philpot, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 12, 1921, in Wayne County, Illinois, to the late Albert and Ethel Markham Lambrich. Viola was a homemaker in addition to being a bookkeeper for her husband’s business before his death. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and looked forward to attending when she was able and loved spending time with her family. She loved the Lord, her church and reading her Bible, which she had read many times. Quilting was her favorite hobby and she made many for her family and friends. She enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with her children and grandchildren. She volunteered at the Elizabeth Munday Senior Center for several years. At 98, her favorite T.V. show was “Wheel of Fortune” and she was very good at solving the puzzle before the contestants.
Viola also was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Mitchell in 1981; a daughter, Shirley Coffman in 2018; two granddaughters, Rebecca Morrison and Julie Vaughan; and a great-granddaughter, Meghan Brigance.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her children, Larry Lambrich and wife Jeanette of Philpot, Jerry Lambrich and wife Doris of Philpot, Mike Mitchell and wife Donna of Masonville, Connie Hahn and husband Allen of Cambridge, Ohio, and Kathy Burgess and husband Jeff of Lexington; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dean Lambrich and wife Dorothy of Flora, Illinois; and a son-in-law, J.D. Coffman of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
The funeral service for Viola Mitchell will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 4430 Old Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Viola Mitchell can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
