Violet Combs “Doodle” Jackson, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born March 2, 1927, in Lee County to the late Luther and Mila Taulbee Combs. Violet retired as a chemist for General Electric after 30 years of service. She previously taught for the Owensboro Public School System. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, where she held many roles including treasurer/bookkeeper for over 40 years. Violet spent over 1000 hours reading for the blind, creating lasting transcripts of various textbooks. Doodle was quite a gifted knitter, creating lasting heirlooms for her nieces, nephews and friends over the years. She studied Ukrainian embroidery, weaving and other handwork.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Jackson, in 2020; sisters Gladys Combs in 2011 and Thelma Newberry in 2015.
She is survived by her nieces, Aimee K. Newberry and Susan Morris (Robert); nephew Dr. Lee Newberry (Carol); great-niece Jane Newberry; brother-in-law Dennis L. Newberry II; cousins Marilyn Roebuck (Ron) and Beverly Plain (George); and her beloved dog, Ricki.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Presbyterian Church. Private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
The family thanks all of her caregivers, Beth, Gail, Kim, Sharon and Samantha, for their wonderful care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
