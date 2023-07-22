Violet Dawn Rickard, 56, of Owensboro, died Monday, July 17, 2023. She worked at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.
Survivors: sons, Josh (Eva) Rickard and Jesse (Keligh) Rickard; sisters, Anna Kelly and Patricia Gossett; and brothers, Wayne (Tammy) Gossett and Hershel Gossett.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented