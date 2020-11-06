HORSE BRANCH — Violet Elizebeth Geary Burdin, 84, of Horse Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1936, to the late Preston and Larua (Wells) Geary. Violet loved life, loved to go shopping, loved driving around looking for deer, loved watching birds, and most of all, she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded also in death by her husband, Scottie Burks; her twin daughters; two brothers, Estil Geary and Leslie Geary; a sister, Martee Sutherland; twin great-granddaughters; and two grandsons, Michael and Markus Priest.
Violet is survived by her husband, Rayburn Burdin; five sons, Scottie Burks Jr. (Joann) of Hardinsburg, Gerald Burks (Debbie) of Owensboro, Richard Burks (Jessica) of Hawesville, Eddie Burks (Vickey) of Reynolds Station and Jeff Burks of Central City; two daughters, Judy Priest (Eddie) of Hawesville and Brenda Crowe (Marty) of Fordsville; two brothers, Glendon Geary (Sussie) of Horse Branch and Preston Geary of Owensboro; three sisters, Betty Roy (Jim) of Owensboro, Shirley Woolen (Garland) of Olaton and Sadie Geary of Indianapolis; two stepchildren, Melinda Gary (Bobby) of Horse Branch and Norman Burdin (Lisa) of Morgantown. Violet was very blessed with 25 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Violet will be laid to rest in the Geary Family Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
