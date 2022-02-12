Violet LeDoux Cassidy, 91, of Owensboro, passed away on February 7, 2022. She was born September 26, 1930, in Lake Charles, Louisiana to the late Goldman and Vevia LeBleu LeDoux.
Violet was a faithful member of Saint Joe and Paul Catholic Church. She served on the Whitesville Lions Club and was a floor lady for American Tobacco in the sixties. She also managed rental property and worked at Cox Paper Company until her late seventies.
With strong determination, Violet earned her GED at the age of 60 and then began auditing college classes at Brescia University. She was well known for her homemade pies as a Whitesville Lion. She enjoyed flower gardening and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events. Violet loved people; she never met a stranger. She always gave her best and expected everyone else to do the same. She was quite articulate, a hard worker, and loved politics. She was strong in her Catholic faith and lived by the motto “If you don’t have anything positive to say, don’t say anything at all.”
Along with her parents, Violet is preceded in death by her siblings, James (Lucille) LeDoux, Fred (Noralee) LeDoux, Marvin LeDoux, and Anna Lou (Percy) Fontenot.
She is survived by her children, Chuck (Winnie) Istre of Owensboro and Janet (Mike) Howard of Masonville; her grandchildren, Clint Howard of Lexington, Nanette (Eddie) Blandford of Owensboro, Brandon Istre of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Emilee (Michael) Woods of Bowling Green, and Destiny Istre of Owensboro; her step-grandchildren, Jeremiah Ziehr, Donald “D.J.” Ziehr, and Micheala Faulkenburg; her ten great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Bessie LeDoux.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Saint Joe and Paul Catholic Church with Father Mike Williams celebrating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Wellington Parc for the exceptional care given to Violet.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, 3015 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
