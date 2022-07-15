Violet Marie Higdon, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. She was born November 12, 1948, in Trieste, Italy, to the late Charles and Wilma Mattingly.
Violet was a loving mother who was also quick-witted and had an amazing sense of humor that was paired with a contagious laugh. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family.
She is survived by her children, Heather (Brian) Taylor, Scott (Margi) Higdon, and Jeremy (Heather) Higdon; her grandchildren, Melaina (Matt) Howard, Arabeth (Nathan) Emery, Crystal (Burton) Nyhus, Brittany Ellis-Higdon, C.J. Higdon, Jackson Higdon, and Logan Higdon; her seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Joe (Vicki) Mattingly; her sisters, Linda (Ron) Sweat and Lori (Tim) Hall; her other siblings, Bob (Patricia) Perry, Brenda Perry, and John Perry; her niece, Mckenzie Mattingly; and her nephew, Ron (Pam Long) Sweat Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bishop Soennecker, Fern Terrace, and Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehabilitation for her care.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude or the National Kidney Foundation.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Violet Higdon may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
