HARTFORD -- Violet "Peg" Harder, 84, died on Dec. 20, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born on Aug. 8, 1935, in Fordsville to the late Henry Sr. and Emma Evans Roach. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed cooking and had a deep faith in God.
In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Lanham in 1965, a son, Dennie Harder, two granddaughters, Ashley and Holly, and a great-grandson, Cory, and her siblings, Henry Jr., Ivan, Bob and Mary.
Violet is survived by her husband of 53 years, Glenn, her son, Robert (Georganne) Lanham, and her daughters, Janice (Don) Greer, Patricia Givens and Lisa (Chris) Baxley. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren and her siblings, Fred Roach, John (Joyce) Roach and Susie Pulliam.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. at East Fork Baptist Church, 1379 Kentucky 261, Fordsville, KY 42343, with burial following at Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is at East Fork Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 27.
The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to the Violet Harder Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
