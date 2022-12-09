DRAKESBORO — Virdie Marie Wells, 94, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home after a short illness. She was a housewife and a homemaker.
Survivors: daughters, Marie “Cotton” Wells, Linda (Jerry) Boggess, and Krystal (Michael) Music, and sisters, Barbara Stanley and Magdalene Curtis.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Ebenezer Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
