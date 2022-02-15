Virgie Lee Arnold Hines, 98, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She and her twin brother, Virgil, were born March 20, 1923, in Owensboro to the late James B. and Cora Milburn Arnold.
Virgie was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church for many years. She was a true “Rosie the Riveter”, building fighter airplanes in Evansville during WW2. In the 1970s, she had the opportunity to travel much of the world. In recounting her travels, she would always mention that riding a camel in Egypt was not one of her favorite parts. She also had a long career with GE in Owensboro. Virgie was an avid seamstress in her younger years and loved taking care of her home and yard. She loved to “play the slots” at regional casinos and loved her nickname, “Gambling Grandma.” Virgie was a fiercely independent woman who lived independently until just recently. She loved her UK Wildcats, and, in fact, the family was with her watching a game when she passed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Arnold, Wilbur Turner Arnold, James Arnold Jr., Virgil Arnold, and Joe Billy Arnold, and sisters, Lucille Arnold and Helen Connor.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty Doss; son, Dennis L. (Vivian) Hines of Peachtree City, Georgia; grandchildren, Trena (Richard) Goetz, Sherry Millay, Darla (Steve) Horn, and Carson Hines; great-grandchildren, Jodi (Jeff) Ferrell, Blake Mackey, Stefan (Bre) Millay, Briana Driggers, Colton Driggers, and Lance Driggers; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Mackey, Layla Driggers, Braylen Brown, Cooper Millay, and Finley Howard; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Emma Stinnett.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Care & Control, 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
