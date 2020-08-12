Virgil Eugene McPherson, 87, of Owensboro, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Kermit Jackson McPherson and Ruby Jane McGehee McPherson.
Mr. McPherson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He served during the Korean War.
Virgil was an entrepreneur by nature. His business ventures included McPherson Brothers Furniture, Mac’s Service Inc., heating/cooling and refrigeration, real estate and work as a pipe fitter. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and made time to serve others, including time as a chaplain with Agape Prison Ministry. Most of his ministry was at Green River Correctional Complex. He enjoyed U.K. Basketball, hunting and fishing, but most of all, he was passionate about his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McPherson was preceded in death by his brother, Earl McPherson.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Jane Dockins McPherson; children, Kimberly Marie Dunn (Ronnie) of Stanley, Kandra “Kandi” Michelle Stephens (Freddie) of Hawesville, Michael Gene McPherson (Deborah) of Utica and Kristy Jane Brackin (Todd) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Wesley Owen Dunn (Lindsey), Audra Marie Dunn, Lindsey Stephens McElroy (Jonathan), Lauren Stephens Best (John), Joshua Tyler Stephens (Jaime), Patrick Ryan McPherson, Mikaela Renee Sireci (Bill), Caleb Andrew Brackin and Hannah Elizabeth Brackin; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, A.J. McPherson; sisters, Joretta Rivers, Bettye Webb and Delma Kamuf; sister-in-law, Vondell McPherson; brother-in-law, Tom Dockins (Brenda); and many nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home on Friday. The committal service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. McPherson shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House , C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
