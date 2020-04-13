ROCKPORT, Ind. — Virgil L. Herron, 97, of Rockport, Indiana, died peacefully on April 11, 2020. He lived his childhood in Yankeetown, Indiana, graduating from Yankeetown High School in 1940. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and became a B-17 pilot. Virgil was a salesman all his life, retiring from Martin-Serrin Insurance Co. after 29 years. Following his retirement he owned and operated an advertising specialty company, 3-J Ads, part-time until he was 92-years-old.
An avid golfer, he was a charter member of Lakewood Country Club in Rockport where he was the club champion many times. Virgil gave golf lessons to many, young and old, including teams from Rockport High School and South Spencer High School. In his younger years he was involved in many volunteer activities, including business manager for American Legion Post 254 baseball, Kiwanis Club president, Toys for Tots, and Dollars for Scholars.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Betty, on Feb.11, 2020, and his parents, Rusty and Lydia Herron.
Virgil is survived by his daughters Julie Herron of Boonville, Indiana; Jo Ellen Gentry of Rockport, Indiana, and Jeri Phelps and husband Jim of Ellenton, Florida; and his grandsons, Jeremy Abshier, his wife Kate and son Axel of Richland; Ryan Abshier, his wife Melissa, and son Riley of Evansville; Josh Phelps and his fiancée Alex Cooper of Owensboro.
There will be no public services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation. A private service will be held at Bates Hill Cemetery in Yankeetown, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana is entrusted with care.
