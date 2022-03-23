Virgil Lee Ford, 76, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to the late Elvis Lee and Gertie Uzzle Ford.
Virgil attended Owensboro High School. He married Gail Andrews Ford on June 22, 1968. Virgil served on the Owensboro Fire Department for 27 years. He was also a driver for Coca-Cola and Green Coal Company and owned the Cadillac Restaurant in the early Eighties. Virgil was a “jack of all trades” and always had a project going. He was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church. Virgil loved a variety of music and played the organ and guitar. He had been a part of several music groups, including the River City Rollers and The Full Gospel Singers. Virgil enjoyed traveling, boating, and car shows, winning numerous trophies. He also enjoyed the simple things like getting together and drinking coffee with his buddies. Virgil will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Lavern Alvey, Jimmie, Johnny, Robert Ford, Artie Woodward, and Elvis Ford, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Gail Andrews Ford; a daughter, Shannon Puckett (Jeff) of Owensboro; a granddaughter, McKenna Gough Nix (Ethan) of Rockport, Indiana; step-grandson, Jake Puckett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including, Gary Higgs, and lifelong friend, Donald Nicely, both of whom he considered brothers.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
