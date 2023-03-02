Virgil O. Duke Jr., 64, of Owensboro, went to be with our Lord Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. He was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Daviess County to the late Virgil O. Duke, Sr. and Elsie R. (Stinnett) Duke. He graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and was an autobody repairman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Diane Duke and Vickie Mackling; and one son, Virgil O. Duke, III.
He is survived by three children, Jesse Robert Duke of Clanton, Alabama, Katie Diane (Duke) Sago and her husband, Dustin Sago, of Decatur, Illinois, and Corey Allen Duke and wife, Brittany (Windsor) Duke, of Centerville, Tennessee; along with six grandchildren, Jordan Sago, Jacob Sago, Alissa Davis, Braydon Duke, Keylei Duke, and Mayleigh Duke; and two sisters, Judy (Duke) Bailey and Linda (Duke) Julius and her husband, Mike Julius.
We ask that you respect the wishes of his children and close family that will attend a private gathering so they can honor him and say their goodbyes.
Any sympathy cards or letters can be sent to Attn: Jesse R. Duke, 871 County Road 53, Clanton, AL 35045 in lieu of flowers.
Donations can be made to the OI Foundation at www.oif.org/donations/donate in Virgil’s name.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
“Therefore you too have grief now, but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.” John 16:22
Commented