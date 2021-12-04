FORDSVILLE — Virgil Ray Shultz, 77, of Fordsville, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at The Heartford House. He was born in Owensboro to the late Collis and Christine Shultz. He was retired from Yager Materials.
Virgil was preceded also in death by his brothers, James Shultz and Jerry Shultz; sisters Doris Brown and Linda Whitaker; and nephew Adam VanMeerten.
Survivors include his daughter, Crystal Snyder of Fordsville; brothers Eddie Shultz of Owensboro, Kelly Shultz of New Albany, Indiana, Frank Shultz and Ned Shultz, both of Hartford and Ricky Shultz of Sacramento, California; sisters Mary Coy of Madisonville, Artie Smith of Hartford and JoAnn Crowe and Teresa Filback, both of Fordsville; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special niece Mandy Hedden of Fordsville; and several other nieces and nephews.
Services are noon Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented