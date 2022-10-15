Virgil Thomas Jennings Junior, 95, went to dance with the Angels Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born October 9, 1928, in West Louisville to the late Virgil and Grace Jennings.
Tommy was a retired union leader president of Glenmore Distillery for 40 years. He shared a restaurant with his wife Colene called “The Comet” for 20 years. He loved to spend quality time with his family and loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He also loved to dance and sing and tell stories of his life and travels.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Daisy Jennings; his daughter, Judy Marksberry; and son, Michael Jennings.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 75 years, Colene Jennings; son, Paul Jennings; daughter, Kay Jennings; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nora Willoughby and Dorothy Vinson.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jennings. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Virgil Thomas Jennings Junior and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
