Virginia Arnold Greene, 85, died Monday, February 21, 2022, knowing in her heart that she was loved by all who knew her. She was the daughter of the late James E. and Velma Davis.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James T. Arnold, owner of Greene’s Pharmacy, in 2001.
Virginia was an executive secretary for the Dean of the UK College of Pharmacy while her husband was in pharmacy school. Upon returning to Owensboro, she helped in the family pharmacy, where she was known for her holiday open houses, and as a homemaker, gardener, baseball mom, and bridge player extraordinaire. Virginia’s spiritual gift in life was her quiet service to others without expecting anything in return. She later married Dr. R. Glenn Greene, a retired long-time Owensboro physician. They enjoyed many travels around the world together and also enjoyed spending fall and winter in Ft. Lauderdale. She and Glenn formed the R. Glenn and Virginia Greene lectureship in cardiology at Vanderbilt Medical School, Dr. R. Glenn Greene and Virginia Directorship of Cariology held by Dr. Ben Byrd, and Dr. R. Glenn and Virginia Greene and Lois and Reams Greene Trust at Hillsboro Church of Christ, Mark Macinteer, pastor.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Dr. R. Glenn Greene; a daughter, Karen (Jim) Grise; sons, Keith (Nancy) Arnold and Kevin (Karla) Arnold; stepdaughters, Dee Dee Yeagle and Ginger (Danny) Greene; sister, Betty (Tony) Delack; brothers, Jimmy (Brenda) Davis and Mike (Jane) Davis; grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Lee, Lee Grise, Drs. Chaz (Blaire) Arnold, Kristen (John) Stribling, Bethany (Seth) Evans, and Kamryn Arnold; great-granddaughters, Alivia Hughes, Rem Evans, and Diana Arnold; great-grandsons, Jakob Lee and Mason Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Third Baptist Church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and on numerous church committees.
The family would like to express great appreciation to her caregivers, her angels on earth, for the great care and love they gave her during her recent illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Third Baptist Church or the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens.
