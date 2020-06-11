Virginia Barnes Reel, 91, of Owensboro, passed away June 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Centertown to the late A.H. and Gussie Barnes. Virginia was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, Virginia was loved by and loved so many. She was talented and adept in a multitude of areas. From being a devoted wife and mother to painting outdoor scenes on canvas to growing the most impressive and delicious tomatoes to knowing how to make her yard bloom with color to sewing with a deft touch to being an able fishing companion for her husband, Van, to baking the best jam cake to being a master Aggravation game player to working in the family business, and living to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren bring joy to her life. The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team never had a more ardent fan, as she watched the games on television every season. Virginia had a long, full life that she credited to the grace of God, from whom she knew all blessings flow. As she watched over us here, she will now watch over us from above.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Van Reel; and her sisters, Wanda James and Glenda Barnes.
Virginia is survived by her children, Philip (Kathy) Reel and Teresa (Jim) Protenic; her grandchildren, Ashley (Eli) Benthall, Kevin Reel, Christopher (Beth) Protenic and Lara (Stephan) Van Treese; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia Benthall, Isabella Benthall and Scarlett Protenic.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation from noon until 1:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Reel shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented