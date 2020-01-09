Virginia Brown Carroll, 107, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Center. She was born Feb. 27, 1912, in McLean County to the late Marion Oscar and Leona S. Turley Brown. Virginia was a former member of Hall Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Parvin Carroll; sisters Catherine Shemwell and Pearl Logsdon; brother Oscar Brown; and nephew and caretaker, Larry Brown. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
