GREENVILLE — Virginia Carol Brown, 72, of Greenville, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her residence. Carol was born in Greenville on Sept. 21, 1948, the daughter of Charlie Howard Hammonds and Daisy Nell Rolley Hammonds. She attended Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Depoy, and she had worked for nine years in the genealogy department at Harbin Memorial Library in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Hubert Ray Hammonds; and her grandson, Robert Adam Baxter.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Lee Brown of Greenville; her daughter, Roberta Mechele (Barry) Waltrip of Greenville; two great-grandchildren, McKinley Adam Baxter and Hannah Dale Baxter; seven stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, Clifton Wayne “Buddy” (Rebecca) Hammonds of Greenville.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. Tom Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Eades Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Friends and family who attend will be asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
