Virginia “Doodlebug” Skimmerhorn, 84, of Owensboro, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born June 1, 1936, to the late Joseph and Emily Whistle and grew up in West Louisville. Contrary to her Baptist faith, Virginia loved to dance with her partner, Harold. She also enjoyed playing nickel poker, sewing, Bingo, and cooking which explains why she owned three restaurants at different times. With her close friends, Virginia was always the “Belle of the Ball” and never went out in public without her makeup, nails, and jewelry in full display.
In addition to her parents, Virginia also was preceded in death by her husband, James Skimmerhorn in 2012; previous husbands, Johnny Baughn and Roy Wilson; brothers, Jack Dues and Benny; sister, Mary Jo Dossett.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Angila White, of Utica; sons, Roy Wilson, of Evansville and Jeffrey Wilson, of Owensboro; nine grandchildren: Tim, Brandi, Gwen, Roy, Bengy, Jason, Whitney, T.J., and Emily; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Virginia shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
