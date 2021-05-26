Virginia “Doodlebug” Skimmerhorn, 84, of Owensboro, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born June 1, 1936, to the late Joseph and Emily Whistle and grew up in West Louisville. Contrary to her Baptist faith, Virginia loved to dance with her partner, Harold. She also enjoyed playing nickel poker, sewing, Bingo and cooking, which explains why she owned three restaurants at different times. With her close friends, Virginia was always the “Belle of the Ball” and never went out in public without her makeup, nails and jewelry in full display.
In addition to her parents, Virginia also was preceded in death by her husband, James Skimmerhorn, in 2012; children Terry Baughn, Bambi Wilson, and Mark Skimmerhorn; grandchildren Melissa, Michael and Robbie; previous husbands Johnny Baughn and Roy Wilson; brothers Jack Dues and Benny Whistle; and sister Mary Jo Dossett.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Angila White of Utica; sons Roy Wilson of Evansville, Indiana, and Wade Wilson and Jeffrey Wilson, both of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Tim, Brandi, Gwen, Roy, Bengy, Jason, Whitney, T.J. and Emily; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Skimmerhorn shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
