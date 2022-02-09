Virginia Elaine Ballard, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born January 20, 1946, in Owensboro to the late George H Ballard Sr. and Mary Virginia Clark Ballard. Elaine graduated with a bachelor’s degree at Kentucky Wesleyan College, graduating with high honors. She then earned a master’s degree in social sciences from Kent School of Social Work at U of L. Elaine worked for the State of Kentucky at Hazelwood Hospital in Louisville as an educational program director. She also loved to spend time gardening and reading.
She was known to be kind to the people who needed it the most.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Marsha Alexander Ballard, and niece, Rachel Ballard.
Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Talbott (Peyton), and Jessica Powell (Chris); her siblings, George Ballard, Theresa Payne (Paul), Bernie Ballard (Susan), Bill Ballard (Rebecca), Dave Ballard (Kay), Joe Ballard (Karen), and Bob Ballard (Becky); three grandsons, Alexander and Christopher Talbott, and Matt Powell; a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet and companion, Red Dog.
The funeral service for Elaine will be 4 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendall Foster, 815 Triplett St, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Elaine Ballard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented