HARDINSBURG — Virginia Faye Burden, 65, of Falls of Rough, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Harvest for Jesus Christ House of Prayer and a caregiver.
Survivors include her husband, Wendell Burden; sons Michael Burden, Josh Burden and James Burden; daughters Kandis Boone and Sheryl Hicks; brothers James Lucas, Bobby Taylor, Billy Lucas, Hershel Lucas, Jerry Lucas and Perry Lucas; and sisters Pauline White and Linda Sebastian.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Glen Dean Cemetery, Glen Dean. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
