Virginia “Ginny” Ann Hicks Kizer, 38, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 27, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia to Billy Ray Hicks and Judy Carr Hicks. Ginny was an overwhelmingly loving, caring, and kind person to all she met and enjoyed nothing more than spending time and making memories with her family. She loved being a mom to her kids, all of her many pets over the years, listening to music, cooking, and trips to the beach and the mountains.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Winston Carr of Prestonsburg; maternal grandmother, Loretta Carr of Prestonsburg; a paternal grandfather, Charles Hicks; paternal grandmother, Ernestine Hicks; paternal great-grandfather, Joe Hicks; and paternal great-grandmother, Osie Hicks.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Craig Kizer of Owensboro; two sons, Bryson Kizer and Logan Kizer of Owensboro; her mother, Judy Hicks, and father, Billy Hicks of Prestonsburg; a brother, Billy Joe Hicks (Melinda) of Prestonsburg; a sister, Darcey Hall (Matt) of Prestonsburg; father-in-law, Van Kizer (Jennifer) of Henderson; mother-in-law, Cherilyn Kizer of Owensboro; brother-in-law, Ryan Kizer (Kristen) of Owensboro; step brother-in-law, Quinn West of Lexington; nieces, Jolene Hicks and Madelyn Hall of Prestonsburg; nephews, Billy Hicks, Mason Hall, and Dylan Hall of Prestonsburg and Max Kizer and Cooper Kizer of Owensboro; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to all those that provided care to Ginny at Owensboro Health, Davita, and UK Healthcare.
A memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, June 1, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Health Foundation (Hospitality Suites), 2211 Mayfair Ave, #403 Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
