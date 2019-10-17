Virginia "Ginny" Graham Medley Wieder, 78, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Wellington Parc. Born April 29, 1941, in Louisville to the late Miller Clay Graham and Hallie O'Bryan Graham, Mrs. Wieder received a master's degree and was a special education teacher for 30 years. She loved birds, crafts, sewing and making memorial teddy bears as well as playing cards with her bridge club. Finding much pleasure in travel, her fondest place was Ireland. Ginny cherished her time with family (she was always the peacemaker) and being a mom, grandmother and sister who always looked forward to Christmas for which she shopped year-round.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wieder was preceded in death by her first husband, Parker J. Medley Jr., in 1986 and her brothers, John M. Graham and David T. Graham.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 30 years, James Thomas "Tommy" Wieder; 10 children, John "Jeb" Medley (Cathie), Anne Davis (Eric), Florence Wieder, Jimmy Wieder (Rose), Carrie Wieder, Walter Wieder (Marlaine), Anna Carrico (Steve), Alton Wieder (Connie), Theresa Potts (Terry) and Henry Wieder; 14 grandchildren, Hallie Medley, Parker Medley, Sheridan Davis, Sierra Davis, Justin Davis, Jamie Hatfield, Marie Carrico, Ben Carrico, Rebecca Jones, Nicholas Wieder, Angela Wieder, Jon Potts, Brad Potts and Casey Guilfoyle; 10 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Carolyn Morrow (Mike), Janet Ebelhar (Thomas), Mary Graham, Martha Graham and Sarah James; along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to express special appreciation to the staff of Wellington Parc and Time Savers for their compassionate and tender care of their mother.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and after 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ginny Wieder may be left at www.glenncares.com.
