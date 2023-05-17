CENTRAL CITY — Virginia Grant Taylor Sparks, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home in Central City surrounded by her family. She was born in Central City March 29, 1929, to George T. and Virginia May Stringer Taylor and was an only child. She was a graduate of Central City High School, attended Ward Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee, and taught in the two-room school at Cherry Hill. Grant was a lifelong member of Central City First United Methodist Church.
Grant lived a rich and full life. Her wonderful sense of humor made her the life of the party wherever she was. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, entertaining, watching television, listening to her audiobooks from the library, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Jackie F. Sparks.
She is survived by four sons, Taylor (Denise) Sparks of Cadiz, Sam (Kathy) Sparks of Powderly, Steve (Michelle) Sparks of Central City, and Jeffrey Ferrell (Ginger) Sparks of Ennis; nine grandchildren, Chris (Emily) Sparks, Blake Sparks, Laura (Jeremy) Vincent, Patrick (Mariana) Sparks, Jacklyn (Jonathan) Murphy, Kristen Sparks, Mychal Beth (Ben) Cox, Tanner Sparks, and Tommy (Audrey) Sparks; great-grandchildren, Addison Grant, Emma, Ivan Grant, Patrick, Colson, and Cooper Sparks, Kaleyah Coleman, Myles, Izzy, and Amelia Murphy, Lincoln and Sammy Vincent, and Luke and Rylee Cox; along with several close cousins and many dear friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Laura Vincent officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
