HARDINSBURG — Virginia Henning, 90, of Axtel, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a homemaker.
Survivors: seven children, Leon Henning, Denvir Henning, Jean Cain, Bobby Henning, Billy Henning, Leonard Henning, and Glen Henning; two brothers, Johnny McClellan and Roy McClellan; and four sisters, Lennie Henning, Anna Johnson, Sue Duncan, and Irene Butler.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Anthony Cemetery.
