HARDINSBURG — Virginia Hinton, 90, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home. She was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and an archivist.
Survivors include her sons, Tony, Gary, Charlie, Marvin, Gerard and Mike Hinton; daughters Becky Brown, Linda Mitcham, Faye Dowell and Debbie Conway; and brother Tommy Flood.
Private services: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, McQuady. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
