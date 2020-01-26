Virginia Ilene Kinder, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Louisville on July 2, 1938, to the late Homer and Florence Carver Kinder. She loved her dog Sarai, God and caring for animals.
Along with her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Lynn Ward; her siblings, Elwood Homer “Sonny” Kinder, Evelyn Faye Jewell, Vaneta Pauline Schaad, Mary Doris Hudgins and Norma Jean Johnson; and her great-grandsons, Jesse Lee Carlisle and Cody Eugene Carlisle.
Virginia is survived by her children, Mark Weakley and Cindy (Todd) Davis; her son-in-law, David Ward; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Rev. David Madewell officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Utica.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Virginia Ilene Kinder at www.haleymcginnis.com.
