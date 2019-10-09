Virginia J. Moseley, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 17, 1924, in Daviess County to the late Hugh and Ruth Atherton Johnson. Virginia retired after 25 years from S.W. Anderson Department Store and was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Moseley, whom she married in 1943; daughter Dianne Buehrle; grandson Jack Thomas Wilson; step-grandson Todd Shown; and two brothers, James Johnson and Robert Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Shown (Jerry); son-in-law Jim Buehrle; two grandchildren, Stephen Wilson (Diana) and Nikki Huth (Ryan); five great-grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson Thurston (Mason), Erica Wilson, Avery Clark (Jordan), Lexi Huth and Zoey Huth; three great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Lisa Croft and Kris Jones; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after noon Friday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
