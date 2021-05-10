GREENACRES, Fla. — Virginia Jeanne Carlton, 93, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home in Greenacres, Florida.
Jeanne was born Dec. 6, 1927, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, to parents Peter Joseph Lipari and Josephine D’Ambola. Although she grew up in New Jersey, she lived in various parts of the country, including Tampa, Florida, where she met her husband. Additionally, they relocated to Auburn, Alabama, where her husband attended veterinary school, and they had their second child. Jeanne worked at Lafayette National Bank, first as a teller and then as a loan officer for over 20 years. She was always excited to share her stories of travel around the world including Europe, Asia, the Mediterranean and Middle East.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Walter Carlton; and daughter Tamar Mellish.
Survivors include her son, Ronald; daughter-in-law Linda; two grandchildren, Jeanine Mellish Logan and James Mellish; two great-grandchildren, Brandon James Logan and Christian James Logan; her sisters, Marie Menendez and Dorthia Valdez; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A celebration of life service will be held in the future at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery Chapel, 1300 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. No specific date has been set due to the current pandemic.
