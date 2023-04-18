Virginia “Jenny” L. Corley, 83, of Owensboro, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Wellington Parc. The Brandenburg native was born Aug. 20, 1939, to the late Earl and Alberta Beavin. Virginia was an active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church for over 50 years. However, her passion led her to be a voice for the unborn, and she founded The Right to Life of Owensboro in 1973, which she operated out of her home for many years. Among her advocacy for life, she babysat in her home for multiple families in the community for over 20 years. In later years, she worked in the cafeteria at St. Angela Merici school for 12 years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Russell (Junie) Corley; children, Charlotte (Jimmy) Dickens, Allen (Ann), Deborah (Kevin) Carrico, and Neil (Kim), all of Owensboro, Dennis (Peggy) of Louisville, Roger (Betsy) of Ferdinand, Indiana, and Elizabeth (Lonnie) Gentry of Lebanon; 30 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; along with the families of her seven siblings, Doris (Jack) Mills, Earlene (Beavin) Dickerson, Henry Beavin, Gregory (Shirley) Beavin, Stephen (Nancy) Beavin, Lucy (Byron) Rhoades, and William (Kathy) Beavin.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Wellington Parc for their care, as well as Judy Coomes, and their lifelong friends, Vince and JoAnn Frey.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Right to Life of Owensboro, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302, Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303, or Birthright of Owensboro, 512 W. 7th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Virginia’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
