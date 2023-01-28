Virginia “Jenny” Marie Jones, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 21, 1971, in Owensboro to Donald Jones and Jane Bolton Jones. Jenny worked as a CNA for Wendell Foster for 17 years. She also enjoyed traveling, old cars, all her many pets, going to thrift stores, and antique shopping.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Jones.
Jenny is survived by her parents, Donald R. Jones and Jane B. Jones; a son, Cody Jones; her sisters, Jane Jones Cox (Mike) and Donna Sikes (Bobby); an aunt, Vonda Conway; cousins, Scott and Chris; her fiancé, Kevin Brown; and her special four-legged friend, Harley.
The funeral service for Jenny will be held noon Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Mitchell Donohue officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center and Dr. Hoskins for their care of Jenny during this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendell Foster or Daviess County Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jenny Jones may be left at www.glenncares.com.
