Virginia “Jenny” Strader Towery, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. She was born July 8, 1929, in Breman to the late Alonzo “Lonnie” Strader and Wilma “Willie” Tinsely Strader. Jenny was the last surviving of 11 children. She worked at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital as a work clerk. She loved UK basketball, antiquing, and reading. Jenny loved caring for her late husband, Jack, who passed away in 2017. She enjoyed her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jack” Towery, and ten brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Christa (Jamie) Sowders; grandchildren, Jordan (Sadie) Towery of Kingman, Arizona and Taylor (Daniel) Allen of Owensboro; and great-grandchildren, Corbyn Lee Allen and Chloe Joe Allen.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be handled by Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
