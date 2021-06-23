CENTRAL CITY — Virginia Julia Beckmann, 87, of Central City, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Virginia was a certified nurse aide at Elmhurst Extended Care Center.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Beckman and Christopher Beckmann; daughters Christine Bowers, Susan Dukes, Nancy Nasiff, Sally Beckmann and Janet Akins; brother Bobby Sanders; and sister Gloria Finnegan.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Entombment: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Commented