RUSSELL SPRINGS -- Virginia K. Peters, 87, of Russell Springs, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Cumberland County Hospital with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 6, 1932, in McHenry to the late Thomas Schroader and Myrtle Mae White Schroader. Mrs. Peters was a homemaker and a devout Christian.
Aside from her parents, Mrs. Peters was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Peters; son, Lester Peters; daughter, Patricia Diane Peters; grandsons, Quinton Tallent and Jeremiah Peters; sisters, Velma Clark, Dean McIntrye and Dorothy Cantu and brothers, William Schroader, Lilburn Schroader, and Leonard Schroader.
Survivors include, daughters, Beverly Jones, of Olathe, Kansas, Teresa (Dallas) Luttrell, of Russell Springs, Judy (John) Strain, of Cleveland, Tennessee, Nora (Wesley) Tallent of Albany, Kentucky and Dora Gadberry of Shelbyville, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Beth Peters of Franklin, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Carol) Schroader, of Horse Branch and Bobby (Carol) Schroader, of Horse Branch and sisters Florence Finley, of Edinburgh, Indiana, and Joyce (Gerald) Lee, of Fruitland Park, Florida.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Mike Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Peters' family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Virginia K. Peters by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented