Virginia Lambert Clancy, 93, went to be with her loved ones in Heaven at 12:06 a.m., April 30, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1928 to the late William Darby Lambert and Cordella Vance Lambert in Evansville, Indiana. She was raised and spent most of her youth and unmarried life growing up in Henderson.
She was a happy, loving, and beautiful spirit here on Earth. She tried to see good in everyone and did her best to help those in need, even as a child. She was a wife that was always beside the love of her life, who preceded her in death, William Percy “Bill” Clancy, III, and the mother that anyone would want to raise, love, and care for children, and a grandmother that would give anything, time, care, a voice of advice, support both in generous gifts and a shoulder to cry, and a great grandmother that was so proud to wear that title, and always asked for more grand or great-grandchildren!
Her life was an example of how to live a Christian life, and she acquired that through the Presbyterian church. She attended First Presbyterian Church as a child growing up in Henderson and later joined the First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro with her husband. Mom was a worker in the church, and extremely active in giving time and talent with Women of the Church, Women’s Sunday School Class events, working in the church kitchen, and donating money to different church youth activities.
One of the greatest gifts that God gave her was her smile and the love of her family! Her mother and father had five children, and she was the baby of the family.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, William “Bill” Darby Lambert, Jr. and Robert Vance Lambert, and her sisters, Susanna “Chick” Lambert (Baldwin) and Cordelia Lambert (Stites).
She is survived by her children and their spouses, William Percy Clancy IV, his wife, Janet Kay Clancy, and Margaret Lambert Clancy (West) and her husband, John Raymond West; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Clancy (Mahoney) and her husband, Andy Mahoney, William “Will” Percy Clancy V., Ryan Patrick Clancy, Braylin Elyse Clancy, Emma Kate Clancy, Zane Lambert West, Zachary Finley West, Luke Weir Bailey, and Aaron Kyle Bailey, Madison Grace Mahoney and Olivia Anne Mahoney; and several nieces and nephews from the Baldwin, Lambert, and Stites families.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens next to her beloved husband, our loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church here in Owensboro, Daviess County Animal Shelter, or Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House.
