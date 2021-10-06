Virginia Lee Coons, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 5, 1929, in Ohio County to the late Wesley and Oma Neighbors. She retired from the Owensboro public school system. She is a member of Unity Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Henry Coons; her daughter, Rebecca Hampton; a great-grandson, Austin Blair; and her siblings, Agnes Richert, Lafe Neighbors and Layman Neighbors.
Survivors include two sons, Dr. Bob Coons (Debbie) and Tim Coons; grandchildren Heather Blair (Tim), Wendy Westerfield (Mark), Jennifer Morin (Wayne), Andrew Coons, Adrienne Coons and Matthew Hampton; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Knudson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Thursday at Unity Fellowship, 625 Allen St., Owensboro. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of the service Thursday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Unity Fellowship, P.O. Box 1401, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
