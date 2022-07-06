HARTFORD — Virginia Lee Johnson, 91, of Hartford died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Beaver Dam. She was born in Green County to the late David Chester and Etter Fay Skaggs Marcum. She retired from G.E. as a line worker, was an avid reader, loved to travel, and was an excellent quilt maker. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Rowe, and a son-in-law, Pat Ammon.
Survivors include three daughters, Sheena Whitaker, Karen Ammon, and Laural (Joe) Ammon; grandchildren, Marcy (Steve) Huggins, Ronda Burden, Leslie (Scott) Howard, Terri (Timmy) Taylor, Rachael Colter, Pat (Corina) Ammon, Michael (Amanda) Whitman, Heather (Jason) Taylor, Holly (Doug) Murphy, Robin (Mike) Duvall, Stacey Whittaker, Eleeshia (Jason) Tong, Jamie (Marc) Elgaway, David Whitaker, Kristen (John) Jones, and Danny Holt; 44 great-grandkids; and 29 great-great-grandkids.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Robert Young officiating. The burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Magan community. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
