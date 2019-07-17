Virginia Louise Rhoades, 78, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. Virginia was born in Owensboro on Nov. 27, 1940, to the late James Allen and Pearl Jones Fielden. Virginia retired from the Wendell Foster Center after 30 years. She loved working puzzles, doing word searches and watching birds on the bird feeders. An avid sports fan, Virginia would watch any sport on television but loved watching UK basketball the most. She loved spending time with her friends and family and the late-night phone calls with her sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Daniel Rhoades; one brother; and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, David "Toby" A. Rhoades (Sandy); daughters Debbie Fulkerson (Danny), Karen Connor (Jim), Kim Pierce (Gary) and Myra Rodriguez (Earven); 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great-grandchild with three on the way; a brother, and five sisters; sister-in-law Loretta Rhoades; special friends Anne Stewart and Sharon Kost; canine companion Precious; and cats Tigger and Nova.
The funeral for Virginia will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wendell Foster Center.
Memories and condolences for the family of Virginia Rhoades may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented