Virginia M. Boyd, 102, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born in Ohio County on July 23, 1918, to the late Clyde and Helen Massie Moseley. She was a member of Mount Carmel Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed doing word searches, puzzles and crocheting.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stillie Anderson Boyd.
Virginia is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be noon Thursday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time
of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mount Carmel Cemetery, 88 Mount Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Boyd.
