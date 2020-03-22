ROCKPORT, Ind. — Virginia Mae Anderson, 97, of Rockport, Indiana, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Heartford House. She had been a cook at the Rockport and South Spencer High School.
Survivors include her children, Shirley Horn and Terry Anderson; and siblings Jim Beckort, Fred Beckort and Margaret Schraner.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday.
Memorial contributions: Heartford House.
Commented