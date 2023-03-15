ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Virginia “Ginnie” Mae Jones, 87, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was a homemaker and had also worked at Swedish Match.
Survivors: children, Raymond E. (Vickie) Jones, Jr., Robert Jones, and Jeniffer Jones.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
