Virginia Mae Staton Rudolph, 75, of Owensboro, passed away July 18, 2019, at her home. She was born June 13, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Paul and Nora Philpot Staton. Virginia has the artistic hand of an angel and she gave more than she took. She loved the Lord and she loved helping others. Her family will remember her for her caring and giving heart and they will miss her very much. Along with her parents, Virginia was also preceded in death by four siblings.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Hall, Cathy (Chuck) Sowders, Arthur McGee and Becky McGee; a sister, Wanda Ballard; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a niece, Sherry Lynn Ballard; and her beloved cat, Brandy.
Services will be private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Virginia Rudolph may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
