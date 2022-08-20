Virginia Morgan, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born October 1, 1939, in Owensboro to the late Walter Edward and Cecile Clayton Chappell Schwartz. Virginia spent many hours volunteering for the Birth Rite of Owensboro and Water With Blessings. She also sponsored two children in Honduras for school through Becas Con Bendiciones.
Virginia loved helping others; she always had a giving heart. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, and sitting on the patio, especially during her last days.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Tony, Randy, and Junior Head; grandson, Dalton Head; and sister, Carol Gunterman.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Jerry Morgan; children, Marty (Andrea) Head, Mike Head, Sherry (Eddie) Turner, and Shelley Morgan; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronnie Schwartz, Jean Horn, Mary Roby, and Margaret Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will take place at a later date at St. William Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 5 p.m., Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Morgan. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Virginia Morgan and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
